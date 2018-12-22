Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starting Friday

Koufos will get the start at center for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Kings have opted to go with a big in the frontcourt to counter the Grizzlies by starting bout Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein. It will be the veteran big man's first start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories