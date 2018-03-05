Kings' Kosta Koufos: Strong showing in second straight start

Koufos produced 12 points (6-10 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.

Koufos drew a second straight start in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (back) and acquitted himself even better than in his first one, hauling in a team-high amount of rebounds while posting his first double-digit scoring total since Feb. 13. The 10-year veteran's game-to-game production can't truly be trusted when he's coming off the bench due to fluctuations in his playing time, but he's aptly capable of putting up lines the likes of Sunday's when running with the starters. He could conceivably see another first-unit opportunity if Cauley-Stein isn't healthy enough to take the court against the Pelicans on Wednesday.