Kings' Kosta Koufos: Tallies 17 points, 17 boards in Tuesday's win

Koufos contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.

Koufos corralled a career high in rebounding while posting a season high in scoring and minutes. He has earned 30-plus minutes in each of the last two games with Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) sidelined, which makes Koufos an intriguing cheap option for daily leagues if he can stay on the floor for ample minutes against the Warriors on Friday. Then again if Cauley-Stein's bone bruise keeps him out longer than that, Saturday's showdown with the Mavericks and Monday's bout with the Bulls would probably both be better matchups in which to count on Koufos.