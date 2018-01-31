Kings' Kosta Koufos: Tallies 17 points, 17 boards in Tuesday's win
Koufos contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.
Koufos corralled a career high in rebounding while posting a season high in scoring and minutes. He has earned 30-plus minutes in each of the last two games with Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) sidelined, which makes Koufos an intriguing cheap option for daily leagues if he can stay on the floor for ample minutes against the Warriors on Friday. Then again if Cauley-Stein's bone bruise keeps him out longer than that, Saturday's showdown with the Mavericks and Monday's bout with the Bulls would probably both be better matchups in which to count on Koufos.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 12 boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will pick up spot start Monday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Contributes off bench in win•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...