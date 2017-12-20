Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will move back to bench Tuesday

Koufos will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Sixers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings were without Zach Randolph (rest) on Sunday, which allowed Koufos to jump into the starting lineup in his place. However, with Randolph back, the Kings will start Randolph and Willie Cauley-Stein at power forward and center, respectively, against the 76ers, so that sends Koufos back to a bench role. Koufos likely won't have value in the majority of leagues with the demotion back to the bench.