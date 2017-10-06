Play

Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will not play Friday

Koufos won't play during Friday's game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The big man will be getting the night off for rest. In his stead, expect Willie Cauley-Stein and Georgios Papgiannis to see most of the run at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball