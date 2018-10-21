Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will not play Sunday

Koufos (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Koufos has yet to play this season as he continues to deal with a right hamstring strain. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Nuggets, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

