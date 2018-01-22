Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will pick up spot start Monday

Koufos will pick up the spot start in Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The Kings continue to alternate rest days for their veterans, with Koufos getting the night off Friday against the Grizzlies. He'll now rejoin the lineup and will pick up the start in place of Zach Randolph, which likely means Randolph will be getting his turn for rest. Despite starting, Koufos still doesn't provide much intrigue as a fantasy commodity.