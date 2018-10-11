Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will remain out Thursday

Koufos (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Koufos continues to work his way back from a strained right hamstring and after being ruled out Thursday, his last chance to log any preseason action will be Friday against the Trail Blazers. It wouldn't be surprising if the veteran sat that game out as well and instead, focused on getting ready for next week's regular-season opener. Koufos' role is a bit unclear heading into the season, especially after head coach Dave Joerger said he'll try and lean on his younger players more this year. That doesn't bode well for Koufos' workload.