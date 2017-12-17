Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will start at center Sunday

Koufos will start at center for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

The Kings are set to be without a few key players Sunday, including frontcourt starter Zach Randolph (rest). That prompted coach Dave Joerger to change things up a bit, with Willie Cauley-Stein and Koufos starting alongside each other at power forward and center, while bringing Skal Labissiere off the bench. That being said, Koufos hasn't done much previously when starting, so he'll be nothing more than a punt-play for Sunday's DFS slate.