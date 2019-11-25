Play

Guy has joined the Kings and will be active Monday against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although Guy has already been active for one game, the former Virginia Cavalier is still looking to make his NBA debut Monday, as he did not see the floor in his first game. The rookie was averaging 25.4 points per game in the G-League, so his activation does not come as much of a surprise.

