Guy finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Kings' 94-92 loss to the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Guy has strung together three solid performances for the Kings in summer league action, and he's averaged 18.7 points in that span. The second-round rookie out of Virginia will have a tough time earning any quality playing time this season, but his recent performances should make his ascent up the depth chart slightly easier.