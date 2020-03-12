Guy scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and tallied eight assists in Wednesday's G League victory over Oklahoma City.

Guy continued his recent run of strong play with his seventh straight game of 20-plus points. Over that span, the rookie is averaging 32 points on 46.6 percent shooting from the field. On the season, Guy ranks seventh in the G League in scoring with 21.5 points per game. His 142 three-pointers are third-most in the league.