Guy was selected by the Kings with the 55th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Playing for NCAA Champion Virginia last season as a junior, Guy is a two-time All-ACC team selection. In 2018-19, he averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while making 3.2 threes per game at a great 42.6 percent clip.

