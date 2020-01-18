Kings' Kyle Guy: Explodes for 37 points Friday
Guy scored 37 points (15-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt) in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.
After a relatively quiet start to January, Guy nailed seven treys en route to his second-highest point total of the season. The 2019 second-round draft pick boosted his scoring average to 20.9 points per game -- the 15th highest mark in the G League.
