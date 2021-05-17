Guy played 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Jazz, finishing with six points (2-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

After being left out of the rotation in the Kings' previous two games, Guy reappeared on Sacramento's second unit with Justin James (ankle) sitting out the season finale. Guy wraps up his second season in the NBA with averages of 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.6 minutes per game while shooting 33 percent from the field and 28 percent from three-point range over his 31 appearances. With his two-way deal is set to expire this summer, Guy is no lock to be retained by Sacramento.