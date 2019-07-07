Kings' Kyle Guy: Leads all scorers in win
Guy finished with a game-high 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in the Kings' 94-77 win over Team China in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.
Guy, the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, had an impressive showing against Team China, registering 21 points in a solid shooting effort. Guy will look to build on this performance through summer league play, but he'll likely enter the season as a reserve guard.
