Guy racked up 33 points (11-29 FG, 5-14 3PT, 4-5 FT) along with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a win over Rio Grande on Friday.

Guy was on the floor for all but 56 seconds of the contest, picking up his second straight performance over 30 points. His stat lines thus far have been high on scoring but low on efficiency, as he is shooting only 37.9 percent from the field this season. Nonetheless, Guy is making a name for himself as a high-volume scorer; his 25.4 points per game ranks fifth in the G League.