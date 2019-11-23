Kings' Kyle Guy: Leads Stockton with 33 points
Guy racked up 33 points (11-29 FG, 5-14 3PT, 4-5 FT) along with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a win over Rio Grande on Friday.
Guy was on the floor for all but 56 seconds of the contest, picking up his second straight performance over 30 points. His stat lines thus far have been high on scoring but low on efficiency, as he is shooting only 37.9 percent from the field this season. Nonetheless, Guy is making a name for himself as a high-volume scorer; his 25.4 points per game ranks fifth in the G League.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...