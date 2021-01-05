Guy scored seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed three rebounds and dished five assists in a loss to the Warriors on Monday.

The blowout loss allowed Guy to play his most minutes this season, and he performed reasonably well, placing second on the team with five dimes while tallying seven points. The 23-year-old could get more opportunities as the season wears on if the 3-4 Kings fall out of the playoff race. He averaged 21.5 points in the G League and ranked third overall with 142 three-pointers last season.