Kings' Kyle Guy: Nails six treys in loss
Guy scored 26 points (9-28 FG, 6-16 3pt, 1-2 FT) while handing out seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds in a loss to Austin on Sunday.
Guy continued his early-season scoring binge as he ranks among the top 20 in the league in scoring (22.2 points per game) and three-pointers (3.8 per game). He has struggled with his efficiency, however, hitting only 36.8% of his shots from the field, including 32.2% from behind the arc.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...