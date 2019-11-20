Guy scored 26 points (9-28 FG, 6-16 3pt, 1-2 FT) while handing out seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds in a loss to Austin on Sunday.

Guy continued his early-season scoring binge as he ranks among the top 20 in the league in scoring (22.2 points per game) and three-pointers (3.8 per game). He has struggled with his efficiency, however, hitting only 36.8% of his shots from the field, including 32.2% from behind the arc.