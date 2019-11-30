Guy scored 19 points (5-21 FG, 2-8 3PT, 6-7 FT) while notching five rebounds and six assists in a win over Aqua Caliente on Friday.

Guy returned from a brief stint in Sacramento and led Stockton in scoring despite coming off the bench. The rookie struggled with his shot but hit a key layup in crunch time to help seal the win. Guy is on a two-way contract, so he could see additional time in the NBA throughout the course of the season.