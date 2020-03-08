Guy scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing 13 assists in Saturday's G League victory over South Bay.

Guy has received plenty of run since returning from a brief NBA stint with Sacramento at the start of the month, averaging 42 minutes over three contests. He has responded by posting per-game averages of 31.3 points and 8.7 assists while drilling 14 total three-pointers during that span.