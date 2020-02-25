Kings' Kyle Guy: Puts up 30 points in win
Guy scored 30 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in Monday's blowout win over Salt Lake City.
Though he converted only 2-of-6 shots from two-point range, Guy compensated by drilling 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc and making all four of his attempts from the charity stripe. The rookie second-round draft pick is averaging a healthy 20.5 points on the season and ranks fourth in the G League with 121 three-pointers.
