Guy tallied 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Tuesday's G-League loss to Austin.

Guy's performance was a snapshot of his typical game this season. While he struggled from the field, he led the team with 23 shot attempts to accumulate 25 points. Although the two-way player is shooting only 37.6 percent from the field this season, he ranks third in the G League with 26.4 points per game.