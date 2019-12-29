Guy scored 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected four steals in Saturday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Guy came into the contest averaging only 14.7 points over his previous six games but looked more like his early-season self in Saturday's loss. Despite the recent slump, Guy ranks seventh in the G League with a 22.2 point-per-game average this season.