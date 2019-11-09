Guy provided 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Stockton's win over Santa Cruz.

The 55th-overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft impressed in his season debut on Friday, topping 20 points and finishing with a pus-22 net rating. Guy will likely have a feature role in Stockton for much of the season as he's one of the few players on the team with a contract from the parent club.