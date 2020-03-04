Kings' Kyle Guy: Scores 27 points in G League return
Guy scored 27 points (9-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and dished seven assists in a G League win over Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
After a brief NBA callup to Sacramento, Guy returned to G League action and came out firing, leading Stockton in scoring and shot attempts in the victory. The rookie is averaging 20.6 points and ranks third in the G League with 131 three-pointers this season.
