Kings' Kyle Guy: Tallies 25 points Saturday
Guy scored 25 points (9-22 FG, 6-15 3pt, 1-2 FT) and collected four steals in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Though Guy was hardly efficient from the field, he notched 20-plus points for the third time in his last four contests. While the rookie's scoring has fallen off a bit since mid-December, he still ranks among the top 20 in the G League with a season average of 20.8 points per contest.
