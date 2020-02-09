Guy scored 25 points (9-22 FG, 6-15 3pt, 1-2 FT) and collected four steals in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Though Guy was hardly efficient from the field, he notched 20-plus points for the third time in his last four contests. While the rookie's scoring has fallen off a bit since mid-December, he still ranks among the top 20 in the G League with a season average of 20.8 points per contest.