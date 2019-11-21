Kings' Kyle Guy: Tallies 34 points Wednesday
Guy scored 34 points (11-26 FG, 7-17 3PT, 3-4 FT) and dished out six assists in a victory over Texas on Wednesday.
Guy has been anything but shy about shooting the ball, averaging 23.3 shots -- including 12.7 from deep -- through six games this season. His scoring output has been impressive, though the second-round pick's 37.9 FG% leaves much to be desired.
