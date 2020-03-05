Kings' Kyle Guy: Tallies 35 points Wednesday
Guy scored 35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.
Since returning from a brief stint in the NBA, Guy has lit up G League opponents to the tune of 62 points over two games. The 2019 second-round draft pick has also dished 13 dimes in the the two contests.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...