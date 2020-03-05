Play

Guy scored 35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Since returning from a brief stint in the NBA, Guy has lit up G League opponents to the tune of 62 points over two games. The 2019 second-round draft pick has also dished 13 dimes in the the two contests.

