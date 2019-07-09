Guy managed 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during the Kings' 105-101 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

The 2019 second-round pick put together a second consecutive impressive effort after pouring 21 points against Team China on Saturday. Guy brings strong college credentials to the NBA, and he's made a strong early case for an extended look later this year in training camp and preseason.