Okpala will start in Friday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Okpala will get the start Friday with Keegan Murray (illness) out. The fourth-year forward out of Stanford will look to get more playing time with the Kings than he did with the Heat, as he only appeared in 63 games over three seasons. Okpala will be one of the Kings' primary backup forwards this season.