Okpala ended Monday's 136-111 win over the Magic with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes.

Okpala continues to play very few minutes, having eclipsed 10 minutes only twice in the past six weeks. Remember when he was starting to open the season? Fair enough, neither do we. The Kings are primed to make their first playoff appearance in what feels like forever, meaning Okpala is likely to remain a fringe rotation guy moving forward.