Okpala recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to Boston.

Okpala's playing time marked a season high. Prior to Friday, he had combined for just 14 minutes across two appearances throughout November. The 23-year-old racked up four fouls in his limited run and remains a fringe rotation piece in Sacramento at the moment.