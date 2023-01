Okpala was recalled from the G League's Stockton Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Okpala was sent to the G League on Thursday, and he compiled eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Stockton's win over the Hustle. The brief G League return was likely to knock off some rust, as Okpala hasn't seen much playing time for Sacramento recently, averaging just 5.5 minutes per game over 11 appearances in January.