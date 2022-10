Okpala will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

With Keegan Murray (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable for Wednesday's contest, Okpala will get the start at power forward in his absence. In 21 appearances with the Heat last season, Okpala averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. He figures to shift back to a reserve role once Murray is cleared to return.