King mustered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss at Memphis.

King had played a combined 23 minutes in his first four appearances off the bench, but he broke out in a big way Friday and posted season-best numbers across the board while filling out the stat sheet. The Oregon product might have a big role off the bench in the season finale Sunday against the Jazz, but his uncertain role puts a big question mark on his upside for the final game of the campaign.