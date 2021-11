King scored 33 points (11-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and one turnover in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-97 win over Santa Cruz.

The Oregon product went off during Stockton's season opener. King has bounced around the G League and NBA throughout his young career, but the wing signed a two-way contract with the Kings this season. The 22-year-old will look to build on his strong debut Saturday against Santa Cruz.