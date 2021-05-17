King posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Jazz.

King performed well despite picking up five fouls. The Oregon product has come in handy with Sacramento's rash of injuries, but it would be surprising to see him on the roster next season. Des[ite this standout game, King will likely find himself back in the G League next season. He could also be a Summer League participant as he looks for greener pastures.