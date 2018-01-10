Kings' Malachi Richardson: Assigned to G-League
Richardson was assigned to the G-League's Reno Bighorns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Richardson's role with the Kings has fluctuated throughout the season, but he's seen some good run. He's appeared in 22 contests, averaging 3.6 points across 12.8 minutes per game. He even saw 31 minutes in a Dec. 31 game against the Clippers. That said, some time in the G-League should afford him more in-game experience.
