Kings' Malachi Richardson: Entering starting five Wednesday
Richardson will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings are going with a much smaller lineup than usual, featuring Richardson and Garrett Temple at the two forward spots, alongside Zach Randolph at center. That sends Willie Cauley-Stein to a bench role, though this is likely a matchup-based decision against the Cavs, so it could just be a one-game experiment. Either way, Wednesday's start could afford Richardson a fairly large workload once again after logging a season-high 31 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Questionable with left ankle injury•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Scores six points in eight minutes•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Wraps up preseason with 15-point effort•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...