Richardson will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are going with a much smaller lineup than usual, featuring Richardson and Garrett Temple at the two forward spots, alongside Zach Randolph at center. That sends Willie Cauley-Stein to a bench role, though this is likely a matchup-based decision against the Cavs, so it could just be a one-game experiment. Either way, Wednesday's start could afford Richardson a fairly large workload once again after logging a season-high 31 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.