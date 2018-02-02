Play

Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This will be Richardson's third straight absence with a left ankle, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Richardson is a deep bench option with Sacramento this season, so his absence won't have much of an effect on the team's rotation, but he should continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis.

