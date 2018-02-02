Kings' Malachi Richardson: Out again Friday
Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This will be Richardson's third straight absence with a left ankle, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Richardson is a deep bench option with Sacramento this season, so his absence won't have much of an effect on the team's rotation, but he should continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis.
More News
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Out with sprained ankle Sunday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Returns from G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Returns to reserve role Friday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Entering starting five Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...