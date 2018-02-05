Richardson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Richardson is set to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. The Kings have yet to provide any sort of timetable for the 22-year-old, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, with his next chance to return coming Friday against the Trail Blazers.