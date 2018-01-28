Richardson is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred, though it's giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of at least one contest. Along with Richardson, the Kings are set to be without Garrett Temple on the wing as well, which should mean more minutes for the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Vince Carter. Consider Richardson day-to-day moving forward.