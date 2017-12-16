Kings' Malachi Richardson: Questionable with left ankle injury
Richardson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle injury, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The nature of the injury is unclear at this point, but Richardson has not been a part of the Kings' regular rotation. He played six minutes in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, which marked his first action at the NBA level in more than two weeks.
More News
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Scores six points in eight minutes•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Wraps up preseason with 15-point effort•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Shut down for season•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...