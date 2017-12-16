Richardson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle injury, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear at this point, but Richardson has not been a part of the Kings' regular rotation. He played six minutes in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, which marked his first action at the NBA level in more than two weeks.

