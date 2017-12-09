Kings' Malachi Richardson: Recalled from G-League
Richardson was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.
Richardson will return to the Kings in advance of Sunday's game against Toronto, but there's little reason to believe he'll make an impact. Last year's first-round pick has been a DNP-CD in six of the last seven games.
