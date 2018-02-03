Kings' Malachi Richardson: Remains sidelined
Richardson (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Richardson's absence will mark his fourth consecutive contest missed due to a sprained left ankle. He is without a timetable to return, so consider him day-to-day going forward.
