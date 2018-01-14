Richardson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Richardson will return to the NBA after being assigned to the G-League earlier this week. The 22-year-old has appeared in 22 games for the Kings this season, playing an average of 12.8 minutes per contest. He's reached a double-digit scoring total in just two games this season, making him an unattractive fantasy option.

