Kings' Malachi Richardson: Returns from G-League
Richardson was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Richardson will return to the NBA after being assigned to the G-League earlier this week. The 22-year-old has appeared in 22 games for the Kings this season, playing an average of 12.8 minutes per contest. He's reached a double-digit scoring total in just two games this season, making him an unattractive fantasy option.
More News
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Returns to reserve role Friday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Entering starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Questionable with left ankle injury•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...