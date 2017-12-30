Richardson will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Richardson started in Wednesday's loss to the Cavliers, as the Kings were looking for a smaller starting lineup. It was his only start of the season, and he put up four points, two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes. He has averaged 12.8 minutes per game as a reserve, and figures to see a similar workload Friday.