Kings' Malachi Richardson: Returns to reserve role Friday
Richardson will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Richardson started in Wednesday's loss to the Cavliers, as the Kings were looking for a smaller starting lineup. It was his only start of the season, and he put up four points, two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes. He has averaged 12.8 minutes per game as a reserve, and figures to see a similar workload Friday.
More News
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Entering starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Questionable with left ankle injury•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G-League•
-
Kings' Malachi Richardson: Scores six points in eight minutes•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...