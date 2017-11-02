Richardson scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in eight minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 loss to the Celtics.

Richardson has seen the floor in five of eight games thus far, posting averages of 5.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.6 assists, and 0.4 steals in 13.4 minutes per contest. There's simply not much time leftover at point guard behind George Hill and De'Aaron Fox, and those are the scraps that Richardson is typically fighting for.