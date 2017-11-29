Kings' Malachi Richardson: Sent to G-League
Richardson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Richardson has played in just one of the Kings' last three contests, logging a total of eight minutes during that game. He'll head to the G-League to receive extended playing time, which should allow Richardson to work on his overall development. Look for Richardson to be recalled ahead of Friday's tilt with the Bulls, though unless an injury occurs, he doesn't appear to be a viable fantasy option.
